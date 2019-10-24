Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to answer questions about how she would fund Medicare-for-all shouldn’t be a big deal; she could just have Mexico pay for it like Trump had them pay for the Wall.
Terrence Casey
Gardiner
