Center for Small Town Jewish Life will bring Nefesh Mountain to Waterville for an 8 p.m. concert Saturday, Oct. 26, in Given Auditorium, Bixler Art and Music Center at Colby College, Mayflower Hill Drive, in Waterville. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m.

The critically acclaimed bluegrass, old-time, and American roots band taps into Jewish tradition. Recently featured as an official Showcasing Artist at Americanafest 2019 in Nashville, Nefesh Mountain was profiled in Rolling Stone this past summer for their new video, A Mighty Roar, according to a news release from the college.

Blending American Appalachian traditions with the beautiful heritage of Jewish culture, the band has become the pioneer of a transcendent new genre, touring internationally with their music and fusing these seemingly disparate worlds with songs and spirituals in English and Hebrew.

Creators, band leaders, and husband and wife team Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg are the heart of this eclectic band, pioneering a new world of American culture which seamlessly blends their deep love for American and Western musical forms with their own cultural backgrounds as Jewish Americans.

Nefesh Mountain will make music throughout the weekend of Oct. 25 and 26 at Colby College as part of the Center for Small Town Jewish Life’s sixth annual Fall Shabbaton — a spirited, joyful gathering celebrating the best of Jewish life in Maine.

Tickets cost $18 and will be available at the door.

For more information, call 322-5032, visit colby.edu/jewishlife or email [email protected].

