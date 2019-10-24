Was every single editor absent the day Bill Nemitz’s guest column appeared (“A Maine senator, a constituent and a failure to communicate,” Oct. 18)? How did such a hate-filled, violence-approving, bullying column pass the scrutiny of your editors?

This column is a perfect example of what is wrong in our country today. Every word he wrote was intended to agitate and stir up unwarranted controversy. It is the truest form of bullying. And all because Erik Mercer thought Sen. Collins may or may not have called him rude and refused to converse according to his rules. If two students with a similar conversation posted this on Facebook, we definitely would agree that this is bullying in its most vile form. To have your name and a private conversation broadcast via any media is just wrong.

Nemitz’s apparent approval of the death threats Sen. Collins received is reprehensible. Instead of questioning why any decent person would engage in that kind of behavior, he puts the blame on Collins, indicating she should be wondering what she was doing to “tick so many people off.”

What she is doing is a very thorough and meticulous job of studying the issues and nominees and making an informed decision. You don’t like her decisions? Don’t vote for her. She very graciously agreed to talk with Mercer. She didn’t have to do that. She does not have to make herself available at all times of the day.

And as to Mercer’s demeanor, “aggressive, confrontational, and sanctimonious,” given his response to their conversation by taking out a full page ad in protest, I would say Collins nailed it.

Nemitz ‘s final sentence read, “Like the man said, that’s democracy.” No, that’s not democracy. That’s bullying.

Kindness matters. Whether you agree with someone or not.

Sandra L. Mills

Chelsea

