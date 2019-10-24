A very simple yet achievable solution to America’s southern border dispute exists. Why not explore meeting the interests of the Central American nations? Past and current caravans of migrants south of us made up of Mexicans and seven other nationalities are having multiple serious reasons to relocate. Why not invite Mexico and the other countries to join our union to become additional states, thus eliminating needless insecurities or threat?

Our neighbors over time — say five years or so, if they choose to join — would reap what we pride ourselves on, democracy and the “American dream,” without leaving their cherished lands and homes. Suffering would cease for them and for us, provided Americans agreed to terms as well.

All Americans, especially our past leaders, bear great blame for what is happening presently at the border. Beginning in the early 20th century and again in the 1980s U.S. merchants together with our government exploited the central American nations in every way imaginable. At one point the U.S. destroyed a young fragile democracy. President Trump recently withdrew greatly needed financial aid.

Current border solutions thus far are costing dearly in needless suffering of Central Americans and billions of dollars in taxes on a proposed wall of 700 miles.

Paul Sylvan

Skowhegan

