Northern Light Inland Hospital Fall Pops Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

The concert will feature the majestic sounds of the Portland Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Erin Freeman, who was a recent finalist for Performer Today’s Classical Woman of the Year. Freeman serves in multiple capacities throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and maintains a national presence through guest conducting engagements. She holds a joint position as Director of the Richmond Symphony Chorus and Director of Choral Activities at Virginia Commonwealth University. Additionally, she is the Artistic Director of Wintergreen Music and Resident Conductor of the Richmond Ballet.

She will be joined by guest soloist, soprano Alyson Cambridge, who is currently performing in Broadway’s Rocktopia, and has extensive experience as a singer, model, actor, and host. Cambridge has been hailed by critics as “radiant, vocally assured, dramatically subtle and compelling, and artistically imaginative” (Washington Post).

A reception at Amici’s Cucina will precede the concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 137 Main St., in Waterville.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support the purchase of a new cardiac monitoring system. This system provides information that caregivers need to understand and monitor the condition of thousands throughout the hospital each year.

Tickets cost $50 for the reception and concert, or $25 for the concert only.

For tickets, visit www.OperaHouse.org or call 873-7000. The cost to attend the concert and a special pre-event reception at Amici’s Cucina is $50; concert tickets without the reception are $25.

