WELLS – Thomas Adam Leonard Jr., 84, of Wells, formerly of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of 57 years to wife, Catherine (Cahill) Leonard; loving father to Tom Leonard and his partner, Howard Castonguay of Portland, Mark Leonard and his wife, Kim of Cortland, N.Y., Michael Leonard and his wife, Kelly of Anchorage, Alaska, Marybeth Shay and her husband, Patrick of Newburyport, Mass.; dear grandfather of Kady, Dan, Taylor, Molly, Ronan, Ava, Conall, Eamon Leonard, Michael, Rob and Annie Shay; and great-grandfather of Ean, Owen and Fin; brother of George Leonard of Foxboro and Bob Leonard of Reno, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, John D. Leonard of Marshfield.

Thomas was born in Quincy, Mass., spent his summers in Green Harbor, Mass., graduated from BC High, and Boston College, attended Cardinal O’Connell Seminary, and retired as a commander from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. Tom was a human resources professional, retiring from Guilford Industries in 2003. Tom spent many years in the rink as a youth hockey coach and avid fan of his kids many sporting events, rarely missing a game. He and Kay retired to Wells, where they continued to enjoy golf, the beach, travel and spending time with their grandchildren.

There are no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tom’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, P.O. Box 910, Wells, ME 04090.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to one of Tom’s favorite charities:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

