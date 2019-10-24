I was very sad to see one of our daily newspapers, the Journal Tribune, stop printing (“Biddeford’s daily Journal Tribune will soon end its run, after 135 years,” Oct. 1).
A lot of the elderly people — I’m one of them — love their morning papers every day. Many of us don’t have a computer so we can’t read our news online. I get my Morning Sentinel and I love it. I hope it keeps printing for a long time.
Cecile Vigue
Fairfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘Haunted House Murder’ and ‘Dear Mr. Wells’
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine hemp farmers are not criminals
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills should protect public retirement benefits
-
Business
Scientists predict Maine’s lobster boom will end within 5 years
-
Letters to the Editor
Nemitz writes hate-filled column on Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.