I was very sad to see one of our daily newspapers, the Journal Tribune, stop printing (“Biddeford’s daily Journal Tribune will soon end its run, after 135 years,” Oct. 1).

A lot of the elderly people — I’m one of them — love their morning papers every day. Many of us don’t have a computer so we can’t read our news online. I get my Morning Sentinel and I love it. I hope it keeps printing for a long time.

Cecile Vigue

Fairfield

