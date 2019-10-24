Blues, R&B and Americana vocalist Shemekia Copeland, touring in support of her latest Alligator Records release, “America’s Child,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Produced by Will Kimbrough (who also plays guitar on the album) and recorded in Nashville, “America’s Child” is a courageous and fiery statement of purpose, a major step forward for the singer whose musical consciousness continues to expand as her star continues to rise.

With guests including John Prine, Rhiannon Giddens, Mary Gauthier, Emmylou Harris and Steve Cropper, the album bursts with Copeland’s bravado and embraces with her tenderness.

In 2019, Copeland received two Blues Music Awards for America’s Child : Album Of The Year and Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year. She won three top 2019 Living Blues Awards, including Blues Artist Of The Year (Female), Most Outstanding Blues Singer, and Album Of The Year for America’s Child. Copeland can be heard daily hosting her own blues radio show on SiriusXM. Concert information is as follows:

Ticket cost $29-$41.

For tickets or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

