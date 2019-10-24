Pop/Jazz/Blues phenom Suede will bring her blend of warmth, wit, and musical artistry to the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 Middle St., in Brunswick, as part of the Concerts for a Cause series.

Suede has been a headliner with Melissa Etheridge and Sarah McLachlan and was also Joan Rivers’ opening act. Suede plays piano, guitar and trumpet, but voice is her first instrument, and entertaining is clearly her first love.

If Suede doesn’t fit the mold of your typical jazz singer, it’s be-cause of her eclectic repertoire. Her recordings and shows not only include jazz, blues, and swing, but also rock and roll, popular standards, and showtunes. Her early influences have been incredibly varied from the Dukes of Dixieland, Billie Holiday Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughn, Pearl Bailey and Louis Arm-strong to James Taylor, Crosby Stills Nash and Young and the Rolling Stones.

Two-thirds of all monies raised from the series will be donated to two local charities: Tedford Housing and Oasis Free Clinics.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 students/children.

For tickets, stop by the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, 134 Maine St., in Brunswick, or visit at suede.brownpapertickets.com.

