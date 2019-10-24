“The Forgotten Kingdom — Sand Stories” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

International sand art superstar Kseniya Simonova (U.S. premiere) and Guy Mendilow Ensemble will team up on an extraordinary show bringing to life Sephardi women’s voices lost to war.

Simonova creates, morphs and obliterates sand imagery in real-time, crafting a flowing narrative driven by the Ensemble’s evocative music and radio theatre-style storytelling.

Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

