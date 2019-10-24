UNION — The Vose Library will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the library parking lot at 392 Common Road.

Children and families are invited to this safe, fun and festive event and are encouraged to wear costumes and gather treats at the featured Halloween-themed vehicles.

Parking is available curbside on Common Road and the library parking lot will be closed to traffic.

Those interested in volunteering or decorating their vehicle for this event are asked to stop by the library. Candy donations will be accepted at the circulation desk.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

