Officials for the Town of Belgrade have announced they have been awarded a Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers Compensation Fund in the amount of $2,000, according to a news release from Anthony Wilson, town manager.

Rescue Chief Travis Burton filled out the grant application, and the grant was approved to be used exclusively to purchase two sets of turnout (or bunker) gear for Belgrade’s volunteer fire department.

The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement Grants and Scholarship Grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to purchase safety equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.

The grant programs are designed to prevent injuries and improve workplace safety for Maine employees. The reduction in employee injuries also benefits the taxpayers by lessening lost hours at work, cost of claims and potential overtime expenses for employees who might have to fill in for injured co-workers, according to the release.

The Maine Municipal Association has been awarding safety grants to members of the Workers’ Compensation fund since 1999.

The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement Grants and Scholarships are an example of a successful partnership that has been preventing workplace injuries by bestowing more than $4.8 million in the funding of 3,845 Safety Enhancement Grants and 479 Scholarship Grants. Together we are building safe communities.

For more information about Maine Municipal Association Risk Management Service programs, visit memun.org or call 800-590- 5583.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: