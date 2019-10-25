The Friends of the Belgrade Public Library sponsored its annual coloring contest at the harvest festival on Oct. 12 for children 12 and younger at the community center. A total of 38 children participated.

The coloring pages were on display during the festival.

Alexandra Zozula, of Walpole, Massachusetts, placed first for children 5 years old and younger, and Piper Lozefski, of Belgrade, came in second.

Alexandria Checauskas, of Waterville, placed first for children 6-8 years old, and Ashley Stoddard, of Belgrade, came in second.

Sophia Dunham, of Belgrade, placed first for children 9-12 years old, and Brenden Stoddard, of Belgrade, placed second.

