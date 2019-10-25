SOUTH CHINA — Dominic Smith, son of Katrina and Dan Jackson, of Whitefield, has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from Erskine Academy.

Smith, a senior, is among approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although Smith will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition.

Commended students receive a Letter of Commendation from their school and the National Merit Scholarship Program in recognition of this honor.

