AUGUSTA — The Kennebec County Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Prescott Room at the Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road.

Two representatives from the American Cancer Society: Katie Bourque-Davidson, CCMA, ACS patient navigator at the Alfond Center For Cancer Care, and Eliza Madore, ACS program manager in charge of mission delivery, will share the latest publications addressing prostate cancer and available ACS information, according to a news release from the group.

The free event will be followed by refreshments, question and answer time, and discussion.

For more information, call Nelson Leavitt at 441-5374.

