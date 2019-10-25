AUGUSTA — The Kennebec County Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Prescott Room at the Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road.
Two representatives from the American Cancer Society: Katie Bourque-Davidson, CCMA, ACS patient navigator at the Alfond Center For Cancer Care, and Eliza Madore, ACS program manager in charge of mission delivery, will share the latest publications addressing prostate cancer and available ACS information, according to a news release from the group.
The free event will be followed by refreshments, question and answer time, and discussion.
For more information, call Nelson Leavitt at 441-5374.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Belgrade awarded Safety Enhancement Grant
-
Community
Belgrade library coloring contest winners named
-
Community
Kennebec County Prostate Cancer Support Group to meet
-
Community
Julia Cooke earns merit scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
-
Community
Perry inducted into Colby-Sawyer College chapter of Alpha Chi