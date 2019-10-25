Raegan LaRochelle is a candidate for an at-large Augusta City Council seat. In this election she is competing for one of two available council seats.

I am her campaign chairman and can enthusiastically recommend her to you. She is smart and capable, a good listener and will make a great city councilor.

Raegan is an Augusta native, Cony High School graduate, and someone who went on for higher education and then returned to make Augusta her permanent home. She has been a contributing citizen in Augusta, serving as a municipal consultant and participating on various private and municipal boards. She is a sports coach for elementary school children, an owner of two businesses and a busy mother of 12-year-old twin boys.

Please join with me Tuesday, Nov. 5, to vote for Raegan.

Cecil Munson

(former at-large Augusta city councilor)

Augusta

