CAMDEN — The Maine Press Association is auctioning off a signed copy of Stephen King’s latest book, “The Institute.”
The association holds a yearly auction among its members to help fund a scholarship for students in Maine seeking a career in print journalism.
Bangor Daily News reported that it was decided to host an open auction for the book on eBay.
The book’s inscription reads, “Read your local newspaper, and support journalism!”
The auction has started and ends at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3.
