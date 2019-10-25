I am writing this in support of Lisa Newell for Augusta City Council. Although I am not in Lisa’s ward, I know that she will make a great city councilor (after all it is city councilor, not ward councilor).

I have known Lisa for many, many years. She is highly intelligent with many great ideas that can only improve our surroundings — whatever those particular areas might be at any time. She has a great work ethic, and is determined to finish what she starts. She will be a thoughtful councilor.

I urge people in Ward 3 to vote for Lisa. If I lived in your ward, she would certainly get my vote.

Rose Johnson

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »