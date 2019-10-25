FAIRFIELD – Albert J. Potelle, beloved husband and father, passed away after a long illness Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was 85.

Albert was born August 3, 1934, the son of Julian and Emeria Potelle and was the last of eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Potelle; and five children, Penny Harkins, John Potelle, David Potelle, Dan Potelle and Efram Potelle; along with many grandchildren and one great-grandchild. All of whom he loved very much.

Albert was a devout Catholic Christian spending every day saying the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and other prayers for his family and anyone that needed them. He enjoyed nature, having been an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He was a “Jack of all trades” having an innate ability to fix most things without ever being shown how. He is sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St. in Fairfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Albert, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 112 Silver St. in Waterville. Reception to be held in the parish hall immediately after Mass.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous