WATERVILLE/SMITHFIELD – Marianne Shute, 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019 at Woodland’s Senior Living in Waterville after a long illness.

Marianne was born Dec. 28, 1934 in Vilsbiburg, Germany, daughter of Lorenz and Therese Wahl. She had five younger siblings, Albert, Erwin, Eric, Amalie and Hans.

Marianne came to the United States in which she married Navy enlisted John H. Shute on August 14, 1958 in Hempstead, N.Y. They were married 57 years. Together they raised five children, Teresa, Daniel, Robin, Patricia and Michael. After her husband’s navy retirement, the family moved to Norridgewock.

Aside from raising five children, in the 1970’s, Marianne was known by many as the Tupperware lady. She would travel as far north as Jackman and south to Westbrook to sell Tupperware. Marianne also worked at Dexter Shoe in Skowhegan and gained some long lasting friendships with her co-workers. She was a caretaker and cook at a private camp in Rangeley and worked in the employee cafeteria at Foxwood’s Casino in Connecticut.

Marianne was a past member of Norridgewock Chapter of Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 1457, Ladies Auxiliary in Skowhegan. For 37 years Marianne and John resided in Smithfield, up until their declining health.

Marianne was known by many as being kind, generous and always welcoming

anyone to her home. She enjoyed many sporting events, both her children’s and grandchildren’s. She is best known for her field hockey “Grammy Shute’s peanut butter fudge”. She and John attending many school sporting events.

Marianne also enjoyed cooking, playing cribbage, volunteering, family gatherings and the Red Sox. There are not many that would turn down a home cooked meal made by her. She shared some wonderful recipes and passed them down to her children and grandchildren.

Marianne was predeceased by her parents; husband John; daughters Michele, Robin and Teresa. She is survived by her son Charlie Wahl of Charlestown, R.I., son Peter Wahl of Concord, Calif., son Daniel J Shute and partner Sigrid Barcelo of Gilbert, Ariz., daughter Patricia K. Wing of Grand Canyon, Ariz., son Michael H. Shute and wife Linda of Norridgewock; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave. Skowhegan, Maine with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a

donation may be made to:

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Ladies Auxiliary

164 Water St.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous