AUGUSTA – Robert Bradford Ward, lovingly called “Brother”, 83, of South China, died on Oct. 18, 2019 at the Gray Birch Nursing Home in Augusta.

Robert was born in Portland on March 3, 1936 to parents, Helena June Brogan Ward and James Edward Ward.

Robert received his education from Portland High School, Portland Junior College (UMA) and the International Accountants Society in Chicago, Ill.

Robert cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. He also enjoyed watching sporting events (especially the Yankees).

Robert retired from the State of Maine as an accountant.

He is predeceased by his mother, Helena June Brogan Ward, his father, James Edward Ward; and his brother, James Edward “Eddie” Ward II.

Robert is survived by his wife Ann Ward; daughters, Michelle Ward and Lisa Ward, son, James Edward Ward III and his wife, Heather Williams Ward; granddaughters, Meagan Damon, Haley Ward and Leah Pelotte; great-grandson, Maxwell Trussell; and his brother, Richard “Dickie” E. Ward.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. Interment in the family lot will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Robert so enjoyed attending his son’s college basketball games. Go Terriers!

The Ward family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Gray Birch Nursing Home; especially Tennie, Olivia, Darcy and Dawn who showed such compassion. We would also like to thank the Hospice Team for their support and guidance during this time.

