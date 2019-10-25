NEW LONDON, N.H. — Chelsea Perry, of Oakland, was inducted into the Colby-Sawyer College chapter of Alpha Chi on Oct. 19.

Perry, a junior, majors in business administration, according to a news release from the college.

Alpha Chi National Honor Society promotes academic excellence and exemplary character among college and university students.

The New Hampshire Alpha Chapter was established on the Colby-Sawyer College campus in the spring of 1980.

To be eligible for membership a student must rank in the top ten percent of the junior or senior class and demonstrate the Alpha Chi values of truth and character.

