The Town of Belgrade is surveying citizens to learn their thoughts about moving the town’s budget from a calendar year to a fiscal year.
Belgrade has a calendar year budget, running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 with Town Meeting in March. A fiscal year budget cycle would run from the first of a determined month for a full year.
Taking the short survey is voluntary and anonymous is available at:
• Town website at townofbelgrade.com and bit.ly/2MyGFoZ;
• Town Office, 990 Augusta Road;
• Belgrade Public Library, 124 Depot Road;
• Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive;
• Belgrade Transfer Station, 92 Dunn Road; and
• Town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/belgrademaine.

