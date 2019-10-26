The Town of Belgrade is surveying citizens to learn their thoughts about moving the town’s budget from a calendar year to a fiscal year.

Belgrade has a calendar year budget, running from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 with Town Meeting in March. A fiscal year budget cycle would run from the first of a determined month for a full year.

Taking the short survey is voluntary and anonymous is available at:

• Town website at townofbelgrade.com and bit.ly/2MyGFoZ;

• Town Office, 990 Augusta Road;

• Belgrade Public Library, 124 Depot Road;

• Center for All Seasons, 1 Center Drive;

• Belgrade Transfer Station, 92 Dunn Road; and

• Town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/belgrademaine.

