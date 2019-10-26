WATERVILLE — “Lord, be their shelter when they are at home, their companion when they are away, and their welcome guest when they return.”

A crowd of residents, family members, and staff stood as Bishop Robert P. Deeley delivered a prayer of blessing before sprinkling the new addition to St. Francis Apartments, located at 52 Elm St.,on Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

The 18 new units were constructed off the back of the existing, three-story facility which opened in 2014. St. Francis now holds a total of 58 apartments, with each unit nearly 600 square feet and featuring full-size kitchens, roll-in shower stalls, and open floor plans.

“The new units are nice. I hope they get nice people in,” said Maxine Morissette, a resident at St. Francis, according to the release.

“I love it!” said Betty Ellis, one of the first residents to move into the new units, which are expected to be filled in the next week, according to the release..

The apartments meet a crucial need in the Waterville area: affordable housing for seniors or individuals with a disability.

“It’s a wonderful place, and there is a big need for it in our area,” said State Rep. Bruce White, representing Waterville’s District 109, who attended the blessing.

“We’re happy we are able to help fill that need,” said David Twomey, chief financial officer of the Diocese of Portland, to the residents in attendance, according to the release. “The experiences that you’ve shared are that you are finding it a great place to live. The best reward of all is that you enjoy living here, and we will do everything we can to keep it a nice place to live.”

One of the many features of St. Francis Apartments that is so appealing to current and prospective residents is the way in which the building serves as a tribute to the legacy of St. Francis de Sales Church, which stood where the apartment building is now located. After 137 years, Corpus Christi Parish decided to close the church in 2012, citing high maintenance costs as a key factor. The diocese purchased the property from Corpus Christi and obtained a mortgage through HUD for the facility.

Before the church was razed, many items were preserved for use in the apartment building, including the 1872 bell, now displayed on the front lawn in an exact replica of the church’s bell house; the gold-colored, cast iron statue of St. Francis sitting outside of the building; the stained-glass windows visible throughout the facility; and woodwork from the church found in the residents’ mailbox area.

“Having the things from the old church as part of this facility is what really makes a difference for me. They’ve done a great job with all of the units but having those items visible throughout the building is special,” said Anne Boulette, a member of the board for St. Francis, according to the release.

“I love the special touches. The stained-glass windows are low so you can really appreciate their beauty,” said Morissette, according to the release.

“I wanted to get in here because it’s so beautiful with the modern rooms along with things like the windows from the old church,” said Ellis, according to the release. “The priests come and celebrate Mass and we have communion services as well. I love that.”

The Rev. Daniel Baillargeon, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville, and the Rev. Patrick Finn, parochial vicar at the parish, were both at the blessing on Wednesday.

The new addition furthers the diocese’s continuing mission of serving its neighbors, especially those most in need.

“It is wonderful when church and state leaders can partner to provide decent and affordable housing for all people, regardless of religion, so that every person has a place to call home,” said Deeley, according to the release. “We are providing a place where God’s grace can be found. It becomes a house of God because here, God’s people live. It’s a great thing.”

