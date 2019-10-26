WATERVILLE — The final team to make the field pulled off the first upset of the Class B South boys soccer tournament Saturday.

No. 11 Fryeburg Academy got a pair of second-half goals from Jil Sehr to break things open, as the Raiders handed No. 6 Gardiner a 3-0 loss in a preliminary-round match played at Thomas College. Sehr’s goal midway through the second half provided all the extra breathing room Fryeburg would need.

The Raiders (7-7-1) will play at No. 3 Greely in a regional quarterfinal next week.

Gardiner’s season ended with a 7-6-2 mark, despite a 17-save effort from goalkeeper Sean Doyle.

Chandler Adams made three saves to earn the clean sheet in the Fryeburg nets.

Louis Sehr gave Fryeburg a 1-0 lead with just under 22 minutes remaining in the opening half, and the game remained that way until Jil Sehr put his goal away in the second period. His final goal came with less than a minute and a half to play in regulation.

OAK HILL 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Senior goalie Cole Whitten knows he can get by with a lot of help from his friends on defense.

Whitten spent most of his morning warding off the No. 9 Saints before the eighth-ranked Raiders glided off with victory in a Class C South preliminary round.

The Raiders (10-5) move on to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 Hall-Dale (13-0-1) on Wednesday.

Junior Riley Worth put the Raiders on the scoreboard late in the first half with a goal thanks to a pass from Levi Sturtevant. Senior Caleb Leighton punched in an unassisted goal before Oak Hill headed into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

But the Saints’ never-quit attitude forced the Raiders to work for the next three goals. Senior Brady Bangs scored on a Leighton assist to hand the Raiders a three-goal lead at 31:42.

St. Dom’s finally answered with a goal when Jacques Ouellette scored at 29:26.

The Raiders followed up with another two goals. Nico Soucy was awarded a penalty kick after the Saints were called for a handball infraction. Soucy drilled it past Saints goalie Matthew Gosselin and into the left corner of the net for a goal.

Worth topped off the Saints’ four-goal lead with his second score goal of the game, with the assist going to Caleb Valliere.

