WATERVILLE — The Colby football team raced out to a 23-0 lead over Bates on Saturday, then hung on late to pull out a 23-20 victory at Seaverns Field.

The victory not only snapped a six-game losing skid for the Mules (1-6), but also put them in prime position to win the Colby-Bowdoin-Bates series.

If Bowdoin beats Bates next weekend then the CBB title will be decided Nov. 9 in Brunswick between the Mules and the Polar Bears.

If Bates beats Bowdoin, a three-way tie for the the series crown is in play.

Devin Marrocco rushed for 42 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mules on Saturday.

Colby quarterback Matt Hersch completed 15 of his 25 passes for 205 yards — most of them going to Andrew DeFranco, who caught five passes for 76 yards.

When Marrocco rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left in the half, Colby opened up a 23-0 lead and seemed well on its way to an easy victory.

But the Bobcats recovered and responded in the second half.

Brendan Costa threw for two scores and Liam Spillane rushed for a 1-yard touchdown as Bates pulled within 23-20 with 12:51 to play.

However, Bobcats (0-7) would get no closer as Colby’s defense held to preserve the victory.

