SKOWHEGAN — The pressure will slowly mount for the Skowhegan field hockey team as it storms closer to what it hopes is state title No. 19.

But, for now anyway, Skowhegan rejects the notion some compelling compression awaits.

And, really, why wouldn’t it?

It blew through an undefeated regular season, outscoring overmatched opponents a whopping 94-6 along the way.

There’s been little resistance in the playoffs as well, with consecutive no-doubters on its home field.

The latest came Saturday afternoon, when Skowhegan rolled Mt. Ararat 10-0 in a Class A North semifinal game before a modest crowd.

Seniors Emily Reichenbach and Alexis Michonski each scored three goals to lead top-seeded Skowhegan (16-0-0), which will play No. 2 Mt. Blue in the regional final Wednesday at Hampden Academy. Game time is to be determined.

No. 4 Mt. Ararat finished 11-5-0.

“We were ready to play (Saturday),” said Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty, whose team buried Bangor 11-1 in the quarterfinals.

Added Michonski, who also had two assists: “The pressure just gives us more confidence. We go into games thinking we will win this. We don’t go into games playing not to lose. We don’t feel much pressure.”

Skowhegan, which has won a staggering 15 Class A state titles in the last 18 seasons, was in control throughout, using its speed and athleticism to pull away.

Reichenbach scored the only goal Skowhegan would need with 10:17 left in the half, when she pounced on a loose ball from out front and slipped it past Mt. Ararat senior goalie Emma Lapreziosa.

“I saw the ball come in and I had an opportunity so I took it,” she said. “Just had to get it in.”

Reichenbach made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when she stuffed a rebound past Lapreziosa.

“The ball got stuck between the goalie’s legs and I pulled it out and put it in,” Reichenbach said.

The goals reinvigorated Skowhegan, which scored three more to close out the half up 5-0.

“We’ve done this all year,” Doughty said. “We get one in and gives us adrenaline.”

Skowhegan extended the lead with three more goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, from Kayla Furbush, Bhreagh Kennedy and Michonski.

Brooklynn Hubbard and Logan Wing also scored for Skowhegan.

“Once we settled in, we got more confident,” Kennedy said. “We played well. This was our last game on this field for us seniors. We wanted to come out and play well.”

Skowhegan registered its 10th shutout of the season. Goalie Mackenzie McConnell turned aside or cleared anything thrown at her, including a breakaway attempt from Brea Holtet with just under 14 minutes left in regulation.

“We know the dynasty that is Skowhegan field hockey,” Mt. Ararat coach Krista Chase said. “We were thrilled to be able to come here and compete with them. We’ve worked hard all season. It was a great season. We knew what we were facing coming here.”

