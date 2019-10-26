AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that retired Sheriff Ronald Gagnon died at his home Friday morning.

Retired Sheriff Roland Gagnon Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office photo

Gagnon retired as sheriff in 2007. He started as a guard in 1977 at the Androscoggin County Jail, and he was appointed sheriff in 1985 by Gov. Joseph Brennan.

There were no other details.

This story will be updated.

