AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that retired Sheriff Ronald Gagnon died at his home Friday morning.
Gagnon retired as sheriff in 2007. He started as a guard in 1977 at the Androscoggin County Jail, and he was appointed sheriff in 1985 by Gov. Joseph Brennan.
There were no other details.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Russia calls U.S. move to protect Syrian oil ‘banditry’
-
Outdoors
Young bucks searching for deer on Maine’s youth hunting day
-
Local & State
Central Maine Sunday Oct. 26, 2019 police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Former Androscoggin County Sheriff Ronald Gagnon remembered ‘one of us’
-
Varsity Maine
Boys soccer: Fryeburg ousts Gardiner from B South tournament