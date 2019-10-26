AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday morning that retired Sheriff Ronald Gagnon died at his home Friday morning.

Gagnon retired as sheriff in 2007. He started as a guard in 1977 at the Androscoggin County Jail, and he was appointed sheriff in 1985 by Gov. Joseph Brennan.

There were no other details.

This story will be updated.

