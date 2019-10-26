WATERVILLE – Geraldine “Gerry” Helen Michaud, 77, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019 at Maine General Rehab and Nursing Center at Glenridge.

Geraldine was born on Oct. 2, 1942 to Merrill and Pearl (Frost) Safford.

Geraldine graduated from Waterville High School in 1962 where she was a member of the Drill Team and FHA. She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church where she part of the rosary sodality. Geraldine worked in the laundry at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville for 10 years. She also worked as a Nanny for 16 years. Geraldine also liked to spend time crocheting, baking cookies, knitting, playing cards, camping and going out to eat. Geraldine loved being with her family and opened her home every Friday night to friends and family for, “Family Night.” Geraldine never judged anyone and always had a listening ear.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Ronald Michaud; son, Steve Michaud and his wife Angelique, daughters, Deborah Smith and her husband James, Michelle Ruhlin and her husband Christopher, Rhonda DeRosby and her husband Paul; brother, Larry Safford and his wife Athea, sister Mabelle Miller; and her grandchildren, Makayla Michaud, Jamie and Justine Smith, Ethan and Eleanor Ruhlin, and Jessop, Kaysie and Rylee Derosby. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Geraldine is predeceased by her parents, Merrill and Pearl (Frost) Safford; and her sister, Marylin Safford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. There will be a gathering after the mass in the church hall that all are invited to attend.

Burial will take place in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

