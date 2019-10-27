AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct.17-23, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Jeremiah E. Ambrose, 43, of West Gardiner, fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size, stock private pond without permit and illegal possession of live fish June 5, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Amanda R. Begin, 39, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary D. Bittinger, 22, of Hermon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 13, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Darren W. Chambers, 51, of Winslow, operating under the influence June 24, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Zachary B. Cohen, 19, of Atlanta, Georgia, possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card June 18, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael A. Cornette, 40, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Oct. 29, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Crystal Theresa Cougle, 27, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 15, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, four-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Mckenzie R. Coulombe, 20, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 24, 2017, in Augusta, $250 fine. Violating condition of release June 16, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence. On April 17, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed. Two counts minor possessing liquor June 16, 2019 and April 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Elsie Cowing, 28, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 16, 2019, in Augusta, 12-hour jail sentence.

Rhoda M. Daigle, 44, of Waterville, operating under the influence June 16, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release June 23, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Donald P. Emery, 40, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Sept. 18, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Archie R. Engstrom II, 47, of St. Albans, on June 8, 2019, in Clinton: violating condition of release, $100 fine; attaching false plates, $100 fine.

Bradley W. Field, 32, of Litchfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 29, 2019, in Litchfield, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Devin A. Folsom, 28, of Oakland, violating condition of release Oct. 20, 2019, in Oakland, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ryan D. Gagne, 32, of Clinton, criminal trespass July 8, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Cardinia Gates, 26, of Sidney, on July 31, 2019, in Waterville: violating protection from abuse order, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year probation; assault, $300 fine; domestic violence terrorizing and assault, dismissed.

Daniel F. Gerow, 44, of Winslow, on May 14, 2019, in Winslow: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Victoria Giroux, 21, of Fairfield, on June 29, 2019, in Waterville: minor consuming liquor, $200 fine; assault, dismissed.

Rhonda L. Goldsmith, 46, of Oakland, on June 25, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, dismissed.

Christian Cody Greaves, 24, of Waterville, protective order from harassment violation June 23, 2019, in Waterville, unconditional discharge.

Leona Ann Havens, 41, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 16, 2017, in Waterville, 60-day jail sentence. On March 14, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth, 60-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 26, 2019, in Waterville, 60-day jail sentence.

George Earl Helwig, 42, of Augusta, violating condition of release Oct. 22, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Lorie Hinds, 53, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification May 4, 2019, in Manchester, dismissed.

Nicholas Adam Hinerman, 31, of Benton, illegal possession of firearm Feb. 14, 2018, in Waterville, three-year jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation.

Paul Hopson, 39, of Smithfield, operating under the influence July 5, 2019, in Waterville, $750 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Lesley Hurst, 40, of Gardiner, habitually truant student Jan. 29, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Adam Richard Jordan, 39, of Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 21, 2018, in Winthrop, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, license suspended one year.

Benjamin B. Kent, 30, of Benton, operating under the influence June 30, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Bambi L. Lincoln, 50, of Bangor, failure to register vehicle Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Bret M. Martel, 36, of Augusta, on Oct. 5, 2019, in Oakland: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, 72-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, 72-hour jail sentence.

Erik B. Mathews, 24, of Rome, operating under the influence June 11, 2019, in Oakland, $500 fine, 72-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Rio A. McCall, 21, of Norridgewock, operating after registration suspended April 30, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael W. McGowan, 33, of Skowhegan, on June 16, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, five-day jail sentence; failing to stop for officer, dismissed.

Xavier S. Medeiros, 28, of Sidney, on Aug. 7, 2019, in Waterville: violating protection from abuse order, 270-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; terrorizing, dismissed.

Benjamin Medjanis, 39, of Portland, fishing without valid license Aug. 3, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Robyn Merrill, 42, of Portland, operating under the influence June 20, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shawntyl Miller, 27, of Oakland, endangering the welfare of a child June 20, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Shannon L. Mullen, 30, of Waterville, failure to comply sex offender registry act May 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Michael W. Norweg, 42, of Augusta, violating condition of release Oct. 21, 2019, in Augusta, 96-hour jail sentence.

Kayla O’Brien, 26, of Chelsea, on July 8, 2019, in Belgrade: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Michael Edward Palmer, 51, of Gardiner, domestic violence assault Sept. 22, 2019, in South Gardiner, dismissed.

Pan Am Railways, of Waterville, failing to equip, maintain, make rule to prevent fire May 30, 2019, in Belgrade, $1,180 restitution.

Cory Paoletti, 32, of Waterville, on June 9, 2019, in Waterville: assault, $300 fine, five-day jail sentence; assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, dismissed. On Aug. 17, 2019, in Waterville: violating condition of release, five-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, five-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 25, 2019, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Gary Pelletier, 51, of Buckfield, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current Jan. 17, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Morgan Pillsbury, 43, of Unity, on Feb. 16, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions, dismissed.

Anthony P. Poulin, 22, of Oakland, domestic violence assault Feb. 10, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Andrew J. Rewa, 20, of Winslow, criminal mischief June 16, 2019, in Winslow, $200 fine.

Jason Sheehan, 35, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 28, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Michael C. Shurtleff, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 23, 2019, in Waterville, $750 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Renee Starkey, 44, of Troy, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 25, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Jasmine M. Waterhouse, 19, of Augusta, assault Oct. 18, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Patrick K. White, 31, of Benton, domestic violence assault July 31, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michelle Whitten, 53, of Waterville, operating under the influence June 22, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

James Ardine Williams, 38, of Oakland, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and assault July 19, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Brady M. Wilson, 29, of Norridgewock, on March 30, 2019, in Waterville: eluding an officer, nine-month jail sentence; operating under the influence, $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, 48-hour jail sentence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: