Despite persistent rainfall on Sunday that produced nearly an inch and a half of rain in much of southern Maine, there were no reports of flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Unrelated to the rainfall, there could be some minor tidal flooding during high tide late Monday morning, according to the weather service.
The forecast for Greater Portland includes a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-50s. The rain will likely return on Thursday – Halloween – although temperatures will warm to the 60s.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Two killed, three injured in Sabattus crash on Route 126
-
Sports
Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
-
Arts & Entertainment
Brunswick sculptor tasked with creating New Jersey arts center
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine 2nd District candidate’s gun raffle is an immature political stunt
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Beware the ghosts and goblins