MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins made four 3-pointers in the final six minutes Sunday night, finishing with 25 points to propel the undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-109 victory against the Miami Heat.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves (3-0), who matched the second-best start in this long-languishing franchise’s history. They were 6-0 in 2001-02 and 3-0 in 2013-14.

Kendrick Nunn had 25 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, and Duncan Robinson pitched in with 21 points for the Heat, who took their first loss after winning at Milwaukee the day before.

Wiggins started the season 0 of 13 from long range, but his first make was well-timed with 5:52 left to make it 96-96. The Heat had a lead as big as 84-74 on Robinson’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter, but Towns answered from behind the arc in the final minute of that period to give the Wolves momentum.

THUNDER 120, WARRIORS 92: Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help Oklahoma win at home for its first victory of the season.

The blowout matched Oklahoma City’s largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.

GRIZZLIES 134, NETS 133: Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in overtime, lifting Memphis at home.

Rookie Ja Morant, who led the Grizzlies with 30 points, handed out his ninth assist on Crowder’s winning basket, giving Memphis its first win of the season.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, MAVERICKS 119: Damian Lillard’s twisting layup with 26 seconds remaining proved to be the winner as Portland won at Dallas.

Lillard’s basket gave the Blazers a 120-119 lead. Luka Doncic of Dallas then missed a 3-point attempt and Portland won a challenge of a call that would have sent Dorian Finney-Smith of the Mavericks to the foul line.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury.

Henson finally made his debut Saturday night, getting hurt in a 110-99 victory against Indiana.

SUNS: Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called “inappropriate language” toward a game official.

