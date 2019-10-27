LITCHFIELD – Ronald F. Dunn, 83, of Litchfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born in Gardiner on Feb. 16, 1936, the son of Kenneth and Mary (Kendall) Dunn.

Ronald attended schools in Mount Vernon and served with the U.S. Air Force. He had worked for V.E. Dunn and Son Concrete in Augusta, Augusta Tool Rental and retired from Digital Equipment Company. He enjoyed feeding the animals, fishing, pool and playing a round of golf with his son, Matthew.

He was a talented man who played several musical instruments including guitar, keyboard and ukulele. Ronald was also known to have an uncanny sense of humor throughout his life.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 4, Gardiner.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn Dunn in 1978; his brothers, Clifton Dunn, Kenneth Dunn, Richard Dunn and Harold “Buster” Dunn, as well as his sisters, Evelyn Spillman, Mary Helen Cunningham, Rachel Lint and Avis Butman.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Dunn of Litchfield; a son, Matthew Dunn of Carlisle Ohio, his daughters, Linda Armstrong and her husband, Mark of Topsham, Laurie Dutil and her husband, Steven of Chelsea, Elaine “EJ” Inman and her husband, James of Orange Mass. and Holly Cummings and her husband, Red of Sidney; a sister, Lorraine Galouch of Readfield; five grandchildren Koren Sambuchi, Nathaniel “Jack” Armstrong, Jessica Dutil, Alysha Dutil and Emily Inman; five great-grandchildren, Easton, Cadence, Blake, Ariana and Jameson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Dunns Corner Baptist Church, Mount Vernon officiated by Rev. John Dunn Jr., followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 4, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous