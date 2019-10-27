Bill Williamson joined many others today in noting that U.S. manufacturing is challenged by a shortage of highly trained workers (“Developing the next generation of manufacturing talent will take fresh ideas,” commentary, Oct. 22). While I’m not sure the facts support his optimism about manufacturing’s resurgence, it’s crystal clear that our workforce is in serious trouble.

The state and nation may begin to solve real barriers if enough of us do our homework. Don’t wait for government and the media to tell us what we need to know.

A variety of factors lead to poor results in our education system. While teachers can always improve, it is not teachers who are the primary problem. An example from a kindergarten teacher in Kentucky speaks to part of the problem. She reports that last year only 18% of her students met entrance requirements.

The data (available to you if you look) suggests her experience is not unique. It is, then, not a big surprise that approximately 65% of the nation’s third-graders do not read very well. Less that 50% of students meet math and science standards. So should we be surprised when only a little over half of community college students make it to graduation?

For those of us who would blame an increasing number of immigrant children for the bad results, it isn’t them. Immigrant children and their parents generally have always understood that education is critical to success.

No, it’s us “real Americans” who are not producing good students. We are, of course, helped by out of control technology that babysits our children and, unfortunately, doesn’t help with homework.

So educate yourself. Don’t wait for politicians to pump out more ill-considered solutions. You must tell them what must happen. Remember that their attention span is short. Tell them more than once.

Dean Crocker

Manchester and Estero, Florida

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »