Bill Williamson joined many others today in noting that U.S. manufacturing is challenged by a shortage of highly trained workers (“Developing the next generation of manufacturing talent will take fresh ideas,” commentary, Oct. 22). While I’m not sure the facts support his optimism about manufacturing’s resurgence, it’s crystal clear that our workforce is in serious trouble.
The state and nation may begin to solve real barriers if enough of us do our homework. Don’t wait for government and the media to tell us what we need to know.
A variety of factors lead to poor results in our education system. While teachers can always improve, it is not teachers who are the primary problem. An example from a kindergarten teacher in Kentucky speaks to part of the problem. She reports that last year only 18% of her students met entrance requirements.
The data (available to you if you look) suggests her experience is not unique. It is, then, not a big surprise that approximately 65% of the nation’s third-graders do not read very well. Less that 50% of students meet math and science standards. So should we be surprised when only a little over half of community college students make it to graduation?
For those of us who would blame an increasing number of immigrant children for the bad results, it isn’t them. Immigrant children and their parents generally have always understood that education is critical to success.
No, it’s us “real Americans” who are not producing good students. We are, of course, helped by out of control technology that babysits our children and, unfortunately, doesn’t help with homework.
So educate yourself. Don’t wait for politicians to pump out more ill-considered solutions. You must tell them what must happen. Remember that their attention span is short. Tell them more than once.
Dean Crocker
Manchester and Estero, Florida
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t let children be forgotten victims of domestic violence
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Gardening is really time spent hauling stuff around
-
Letters to the Editor
Article cast bad light on chiropractors
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Ancient rhythms in control when the lights go out
-
Business
Energy efficiency remains the improbable dream
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.