A 34-year-old Fairfield man was in critical condition Monday after he was hit by a car Saturday night while riding his bicycle on the Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.

After Fairfield police posted information about the accident on the department’s Facebook page, the driver responsible for hitting the man and leaving the scene of the accident came forward Sunday, according to officers.

Jason Annis, a lifelong Fairfield resident, was hit while riding from his job at the Dunkin’ Donuts inside Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive to his home on Hutchins Road in Fairfield, according to Amanda Roberts, Annis’ cousin.

A passerby came across the injured Annis minutes after he was hit and called for help.

Fairfield police, Fairfield/Benton Fire and Rescue and Delta Ambulance responded to the emergency call at 11:33 p.m., according to a Fairfield police Facebook post.

When they arrived, rescuers said, the driver of the vehicle had left the area where Annis had been hit.

Annis was taken to a hospital in Portland with serious injuries, according to Roberts. Annis suffered a fractured spine, a broken ankle, two skull fractures and two compound fractures in one of his legs. He also has bleeding in his brain and is in a medically induced coma, Roberts said.

Roberts said Annis was riding in the breakdown lane of the road and was not wearing a helmet when he was hit.

“He always wore his helmet with a GoPro (video camera) on it,” she said. “I don’t know why he wasn’t wearing one on Saturday night.”

After police posted Sunday about the incident on Facebook, the driver of the vehicle came forward, according to Fairfield Police Chief Tom Gould.

“We’ve recovered the vehicle and have interviewed the driver,” Gould said.

The driver veered off the right side of the Norridgewock Road, hit a mailbox and then swerved back onto the road, hitting Annis, according to Gould. The driver might not have known Annis had been hit, Gould said.

Because the investigation was ongoing Monday, Gould said he could not provide further details of the accident or say if charges will be filed against the driver.

