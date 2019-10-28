The Skowhegan and Mt. Blue field hockey teams will play for the Class A North championship game Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the turf at Hampden Academy, the Maine Principals’ Association announced.

Top-seeded Skowhegan (16-0-0) defeated No. 2 Mt. Blue (13-3-0) 3-0 in the regular season.

“We are excited to play the middle game,” Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said. “It’s late enough so hopefully our fans can come up and it’s early enough where we can get home for school the next day.”

In Class B North, the top two seeds, Winslow (14-2-0) and Belfast (13-3-0) will play at 3 p.m. in Hampden. The Lions upended the Black Raiders, 3-2, in the regular season finale.

Also at Hampden, top-seeded Foxcroft Academy (16-0-0) will play No. 3 Dexter (13-3-0) in the C North title game at 7 p.m.

Sanford High School will host the South regional finals, beginning at 3 p.m. when No. 1 York (16-0-0) plays No. 3 Fryeburg Academy (11-4-1) in the B game.

Defending Class C state champ and C South top seed Winthrop (15-1-0) will look to get back into the state game when it plays No. 3 St. Dominic (12-4-0) in the regional final at 5 p.m.

The nightcap will feature the anticipated A South showdown between No. 1 Biddeford (16-0-0) and No. 2 Massabesic (15-1-0) at 7 p.m.

MISS MAINE FINALISTS: Skowhegan senior back Bhreagh Kennedy and Mt. Blue senior midfielder Molly Harmon are finalists for the annual Miss Maine Field Hockey award.

Kennedy, who will play at the University of Maine next year, has 13 goals and 14 assists this season while Harmon has seven goals, 10 assists and three defensive saves.

“She is amazing,” Doughty said of Kennedy. “In my coaching career, she is one of the best of the best. Her role, with the other captains, is to lead this team, and she’s done that. She is going to spark Maine a lot. She is just a leader.”

Harmon and Kennedy are four-year varsity players.

South Portland senior midfielder Lydia Grant is also a finalist. She has seven goals and four assists this fall.

The Maine Field Hockey Association will announce the winner Dec. 8 at the all-state banquet at the Augusta Civic Center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: