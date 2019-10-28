LEWISTON — Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run accident that sent a local man to the hospital with significant injuries Sunday morning.

Jason Stratton, 31, was discovered under the Alfred Plourde Parkway overpass on Lisbon Street before 1:49 a.m. Sunday. Police received a call reporting a man with “significant” injuries “clearly caused by being struck by a vehicle that had fled and was no longer in the area,” according to Lt. David St. Pierre.

Stratton was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance where he underwent emergency surgery. He remained there Monday with serious injuries, St. Pierre said.

Pieces of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and were gathered as evidence by investigators who searched the general area.

The vehicle was identified by investigators as a 2014 or newer gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck that should have significant front-end damage, St. Pierre said.

Detectives and a local department accident reconstructionist were called to the scene, he said. An investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle appeared to have been traveling south on Lisbon Street when it struck the man.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421, ext. 1, or Detective William Brochu at 207-513-3093.

“We would like to once again urge the driver of the vehicle to cooperate with the investigation by reaching out to us immediately,” St. Pierre said.

