WINSLOW – The family of Lawrence J. (Larry) Landry are announcing his death on Wednesday, Oct. 23. 2019 at his home in Winslow with family by his side.

Lawrence was born in Waterville on June 21, 1934 to Felecite Giroux Landry and Henry (Babe) Landry. He did all of his schooling in Winslow. He was employed by First National Grocery Store for 19 years, after which he went into his own business owning a franchise for Pepperidge Farm Bread and Rolls. After selling this business, he and his wife established and built a good business known as LJL Pizza Supply Co., Inc. located on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, serving New England States and Canada with several sizes of pizza shells, breads, and rolls produced in their wholesale bakery. They also established a retail shop at the same location. The business was sold in 1985.

Larry at one time was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a past member of the Waterville Elks Club and the Waterville Country Club.

He married Carmen Languet of Waterville on May 30, 1956. He was drafted in 1957 and served in the Army from 1957-1959.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; sons, Stephen and wife Dawn of Biddeford, Paul of Winslow, Anthony (Tony) and wife Celeste of Milford, Mass.; grandsons Derek and wife Jessica of Oakland, Donald and girlfriend Lexie of Biddeford, and granddaughter Elise of Milford, Mass.; geat-grandchildren Julian, Keira, and Jaxson of Oakland; his brothers Jerome and Shirley Landry of Winslow, Valmond and Elizabeth Landry of Winslow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and Godson Peter Landry.

Visiting hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville with a Mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver St. in Waterville on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

A heartfelt thank you to the Northern Light Inland Hospice Group, Hospice volunteers, and home health aides. Without these people we would not have been able to keep our loved one home.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a gift to:

Peter Landry

Memorial Fund

c/o St. John School

15 South Garand St.

Winslow, ME 04901

