BOWDOINHAM — The site of Bowdoinham’s former public works building will soon start to look more like a waterfront park now that the town has hired a contractor to demolish the building and clean up the site.

Last week, Bowdoinham Selectmen hired Tourtelotte Excavation to do the cleanup work for $28,044. The Bowdoinham-based company submitted the lowest of four bids, according to Town Manager Tom Woodin.

The cleanup can start Nov. 1 and must be done by May 2020. Along with the building, Concrete slabs and foundations need to be removed, as well as other waste at the site.

The town’s public works department had been housed along the Cathance River at 8 River Road since 1998 until a brand new garage was built on Pond Road earlier this year.

The town expects to turn the old public works into a public waterfront park. Voters approved borrowing up to $2.6 million for the waterfront project at a March 2018 town meeting and adopted a redevelopment concept plan for the property at the annual town meeting in June.

The plan seeks to improve waterfront access in town and increase recreation opportunities, while protecting natural resources along the river. Proposed features include a pavilion, boardwalk and observation deck.

Woodin said there are no plans at this time to do anything with the yellow house on the site. The town just approved another one-year lease agreement with Taurus Systems Inc. for use of the building.

