IN BELGRADE, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the Belgrade Lakes Dairy Bar Parking Lot at 18 Main St.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 5 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the China Village Volunteer Fire Department at 30 Causeway Road.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Great Pumpkin Bash at the Central Church at 627 Route 3. Candy, popcorn, games, activities and a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

6 p.m., Haunted House and Trunk-or-Treat at the China Town Office, 571 Lakeview Drive.

IN HINCKLEY, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Halloween at the L.C. Bates Museum at 14 Easler Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at Main Street Park and Playground.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at the Pittsfield Police Department, 112 Somerset Ave.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dog Walk Costume Contest at the Skowhegan Walking Bridge at 105 Water St. Open to all; free to the public.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the parking lots between Walmart and Hannaford on Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Haunted Halloween at the Olde Mill Place at 934 Main St. A kid-friendly haunted house and trick or treating will be set up; event is free, but donations are appreciated.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Home School Hub: Halloween Fun at the Waterville Public Library Children’s Room at 73 Elm St.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation at 7 Highwood St.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Woodlands Senior Living Trunk-or-Treat at Woodlands Senior Living at 147 West River Road.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fall Festival 2019: Trunk-or-Treat at the Centerpoint Community Church on 155 West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Crafts at the Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
belgrade maine, china maine, HInckley Maine, madison maine, pittsfield maine, skowhegan maine, vassalboro maine, waterville maine, winslow maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles