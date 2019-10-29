IN BELGRADE, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the Belgrade Lakes Dairy Bar Parking Lot at 18 Main St.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 5 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the China Village Volunteer Fire Department at 30 Causeway Road.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Great Pumpkin Bash at the Central Church at 627 Route 3. Candy, popcorn, games, activities and a showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

6 p.m., Haunted House and Trunk-or-Treat at the China Town Office, 571 Lakeview Drive.

IN HINCKLEY, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Halloween at the L.C. Bates Museum at 14 Easler Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at Main Street Park and Playground.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at the Pittsfield Police Department, 112 Somerset Ave.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dog Walk Costume Contest at the Skowhegan Walking Bridge at 105 Water St. Open to all; free to the public.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at the parking lots between Walmart and Hannaford on Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Haunted Halloween at the Olde Mill Place at 934 Main St. A kid-friendly haunted house and trick or treating will be set up; event is free, but donations are appreciated.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Home School Hub: Halloween Fun at the Waterville Public Library Children’s Room at 73 Elm St.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation at 7 Highwood St.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Woodlands Senior Living Trunk-or-Treat at Woodlands Senior Living at 147 West River Road.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fall Festival 2019: Trunk-or-Treat at the Centerpoint Community Church on 155 West River Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Crafts at the Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: