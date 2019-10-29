FAIRFIELD — A fire in a clothes dryer Tuesday afternoon sent a Gagnon Road resident to the hospital.

Firefighters from Fairfield, Oakland, Skowhegan and Waterville, along with Delta Ambulance, were dispatched to the house at 162 Gagnon Road following a report of a fire at about 4 p.m.

The house’s occupant suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Duane Bickford, who did not know the victim’s condition.

Damage to the house was limited to the room containing the dryer.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, which had not been determined Tuesday afternoon.

