FAIRFIELD — A fire in a clothes dryer Tuesday afternoon sent a Gagnon Road resident to the hospital.
Firefighters from Fairfield, Oakland, Skowhegan and Waterville, along with Delta Ambulance, were dispatched to the house at 162 Gagnon Road following a report of a fire at about 4 p.m.
The house’s occupant suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Duane Bickford, who did not know the victim’s condition.
Damage to the house was limited to the room containing the dryer.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, which had not been determined Tuesday afternoon.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Monmouth avoids upset to Sacopee Valley
-
Nation & World
Masked gunmen open fire on Iraqi protesters in Shiite holy city, killing 18
-
Nation & World
Lebanese prime minister quits amid anti-government protests
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Maranacook edges Waynflete in C South semis
-
Nation & World
Missouri agency tracked Planned Parenthood patients’ periods