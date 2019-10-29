The Monmouth Community Players, along with sponsor Monmouth Federal Credit Union, are excited to announce the cast of the first show of their 28th season, Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” Nov. 1-10 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Production times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov.1, and Nov. 8; and 2 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10.

From left are Shane Stevens, Ashleigh Dunham and Patrick Hamlin in a scene from "The Mousetrap." Photo courtesy of Monmouth Community Players Andy Tolman, left, and Ginger Smith in a scene from "The Mousetrap." Photo courtesy of Monmouth Community Players The cast of "The Mousetrapm" in front, from left: Meredith Stevens, Ginger Smith and Ben Whitestone. In back, from left, are Ashleigh Dunham, Patrick Hamlin, Andy Tolman, Shane Stevens and Savannah Leavitt. Photo courtesy of Monmouth Community Players Ashleigh Dunham, left, and Meredith Stevens in a scene from "The Mousetrap."

The show is directed by Danny Gay of Monmouth and assistant directed by David Marshall of Monmouth. The rest of the production team includes: Producer Megan Record, of Monmouth; Costumer Ann Fairchild ,of Monmouth; Publicist Josie French, of Lewiston, and Stage Manager Noah Keneborus, of Turner.

The classic murder mystery is filled with twists and turns. Set at Monkswell Manor, proprietors Mollie and Giles Ralston (Ashleigh Dunham, of Winthrop, and Patrick Hamlin, of Wales) are welcoming the first guests to their newly established bed and breakfast inn. Even as they hustle and bustle to get ready, a radio announcer intones breaking news about an unexplained murder in the city — obviously a story that has nothing to do with them — or does it?

The first guest to arrive is Christopher Wren (Ben Whitestone, of Winthrop), a hyperactive and strange young man who seems to be on the run. He is soon followed by Mrs. Boyle (Ginger Smith, of Winthrop), an elderly sourpuss who can’t be pleased; Major Metcalf (Andy Tolman, of Readfield), a retired army officer; Miss Casewell (Savannah Leavitt, of Buckfield), an aloof young woman with a tragic past; Mr. Paravicini (Shane Stevens, of Turner), a passer-by stranded in a snow storm; and Detective Sergeant Trotter (Meredith Stevens, of Turner), a detective seeking information.

When all the principals are settled in, the mystery gains momentum as the lights fade and the first victim departs this mortal plane. But why? And who committed the murder? Clues that don’t seem to make sense begin to pile up. Little by little, the residents of Monkswell Manor start to realize that any one of them just might be next. To paraphrase the child’s ditty — if there were three blind mice, why have two been murdered? And who will be the third?

Tickets cost $14 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org.

