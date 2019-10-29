WATERVILLE – Patricia Fecteau, 75, of Waterville passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center from complications of previous illnesses. Patricia was born in Augusta, Maine on March 15, 1944, the daughter of Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter. Patricia attended and graduated from Cony High School. Patricia married Carlton Fecteau and they made their home in Waterville. She attended St. Francis Catholic Church.

She was self employed as a housekeeper for multiple local families and businesses for nearly 40 years. Patricia was the President of the Women’s

Auxiliary of the Waterville Elks Club. She loved to clean, shop, dance,

dine out and take rides to the coast. She was a people person who truly enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She was the center of her family.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Mary Louise (Bouget) Porter; and her husband, Carlton W. Fecteau married 40years. Patricia is survived by her son, Ross Chabot and wife Julie of Winslow. Two daughters, Tara Fecteau and her life partner Harold Ringuette of Vassalboro and Arlene Johns and husband Travis of Waterville as well as special granddaughter Cierra. Cousins Jeannie Fritz, Ollie Bouget, Cecile Bouget and several others. She was also blessed to have special friends, Laurie White and Donna Cayouette and her feline friend Shiloh.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7 PM – 9 PM at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. There will be a graveside service held at 10 AM on November 2, 2019 in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Following the burial there will be a reception at the Elks Club, 76 Industrial Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous