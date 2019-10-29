FAIRFIELD – David R “Cahtoot” Couturier, 67, passed peacefully in his Lazy Boy recliner on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

He graduated from Waterville High School in 1970. He was a beloved and loyal friend to many.

He is survived by his father, Leon and his wife Diane Couturier; his wife, Shelley (Joseph) Couturier; his three children, Scott and his wife Leslie Couturier, Bill Maheu, and Darcy and her husband Stephen Corcoran; his grandchildren, Josh, Jordan, Katie, Willy, Mitchell, Brady, Thomas, and Nicolas; his great-grandchild, Madeline; his brothers, Lee and Danny Couturier, his sisters, Diane Drapeau and Danielle Hajj; and several nieces and nephews.

David spent 43 years working at the Kennebec Water District and was a core member of the Spencer Bay Fishing Gang.

Visiting hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with words of remembrance to be shared at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Gathering to follow at the family home.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, please send

donations to:

Travis Mills Foundation

1002 Watson Pond Rd.

Rome, ME 04963

