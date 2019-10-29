MADISON – Derek J. Frost, 42, passed away Oct. 19, 2019 at his home in Madison. He was born Feb. 3, 1977 in Skowhegan, the son of D.W. and Tina (Smith) Frost. He worked for many years as a self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by three children, Spencer Shaw of Farmington, Cody Frost of Madison, and Paige Frost of Madison; granddaughter, Madeline Shaw of Farmington; two brothers, Anthony Frost and partner Melissa DeViller of Anson, and Dominic Frost and partner Amy Bryant of Waterville; grandmother, Glenys Stewart of Madison; six uncles, Tom Smith and Jeff Pomerleau of Solon, Peter Smith and wife Leesha of Arizona, Jim Smith and wife Lynn of North Anson, Wayne Smith and wife Laura of New Mexico, Jonathan Jewell of Madison, Gary Stewart of Madison; two nephews, Griffin Patchell of Madison and Bryant Frost of Waterville, three nieces, Ashley LaGross of North Anson, Bethany LaGross of North Anson and Ava Frost of Waterville; too many cousins to mention by name, but we love you the same. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Barbara Smith.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in Derek’s

memory to;

Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union

C/O Melissa DeViller

20 Main St.

Madison, ME 04950

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous