AUGUSTA – Kayla Rae Beaudoin passed Thursday October 24, 2019, at the age of 34 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME. She was born in Augusta, Maine on May 9, 1985 to Raymond and Kathleen Beaudoin and was a resident of Augusta. She always wanted to make a difference in the world. If she saw someone lost or lonely, she would befriend them. If she saw someone being bullied, she would defend them. If only she could have protected herself from the disease of addiction. This insidious affliction crept quietly into her life a few years ago when dealing with pain both physical and mental. This was not her choice. She would want us to understand that the disease and who she was were separate. Kayla was a kind, generous, loving free spirit. She was a graduate of Cony High School and Thomas College. She was artistic and loved drawing and making crafts. Athletics held a special place in her life, especially softball. Some of her happiest times were on the field with her teammates. She brought an energy and light to the lives of everyone around her. She made a difference in the world. She was predeceased by her grandparents Philip and Florence Beaudoin of Augusta: Clinton and Margaret Soule of Lewiston: her cousin Brian Soule of Colorado.She is survived by her parents, Raymond and Kathleen Beaudoin of Augusta; her sister Katrina Ruffner and husband Rob with their children Seamus, Keegan, Eli, Kira, Jocelyn of Yarmouth, ME; her brother Philip Beaudoin and wife Purvi with daughter Sophie of South Barrington, Illinois; her fiancée Paul Nelson of Augusta, ME and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A small memorial was held at her parents on Sunday October 26.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers, and because of her love of softball, donations can be made to:Capitol Area Youth Softball Association,P O Box 4645,Augusta, Maine 04330.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous