Northwoods Dental in Skowhegan and Gentle Family Dentistry in Augusta are among nine dental offices participating in the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for Maine program.

On Nov. 1, dentists, dental specialists, hygienists and office staff members at Northwoods Dental at 327 North Ave. in Skowhegan and Gentle Family Dentistry at 295 State St. in Augusta will offer basic oral care service, including cleanings, fillings or extractions, for adults who do not have other access to dental care. Appointments from 8 a.m. to noon will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those wishing to secure an appointment are encouraged to call one of the participating offices in advance.

The annual event has examined and treated more than 4,000 patients and provided about $1.3 million in services since it began and is done through the Maine Dental Association.

“The MDA is pleased to continue its support of this important program,” Executive Director Angela Cole Westhoff said in the press release. “It is just one of many ways that dentists give back to their communities all year-round.

