Beatles For Sale, a Beatles tribute band from Massachusetts, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Orion Performing Arts Center, at Mt. Ararat Middle School, 66 Republic Ave.

in Topsham.

The show is all-new, celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Abbey Road,” with a line-up of four musicians. The award-winning Beatles tribute band is committed to re-creating the sounds of the Beatles live, in concert.

The band has been entertaining audiences throughout New England since 2007 with a repertoire that consists of over 150 songs from the Beatle catalogue. This band of musicians was drawn together by their love of Beatles music and the desire to keep the music alive, bringing it to a whole new generation of Beatles fans.

Beatles For Sale is made up of Joe Budroe on bass and vocals; Steve Caisse, guitars, vocals; Mike “Mingo” Christian, drums, vocals; and Dan Kirouac , keyboards, acoustic guitar, vocals.

Tickets cost $17.

For more information, visit www.orionperformingartscenter.org or contact Coordinator Judy Lloyd at [email protected] or 729-2950, ext., 7.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: