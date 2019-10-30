I will vote re-elect Phil Bofia to the City Council because he cares about the people in Waterville and is willing to speak up and ask the questions no else is willing to do for the community.

I think people in Waterville should consider re-electing Phil because he truly cares about the community he lives in and cares about the future of our town, and will put forth the hard work for Waterville, and for the people.

Stephanie Hallee

Waterville

