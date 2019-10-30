WATERVILLE — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church completed its diaper drive Sunday, Oct. 20, collecting more than 1,800 diapers to benefit the Essentials Closet to share with those in need in the greater Waterville area.

The Essentials Closet is completely dependent on donations and volunteer efforts to do important work that no one else is doing in the community, according to a news release from Melinda Corey.

Corey and her husband Jonathan Knock are the children and family coordinators at St. Mark’s, up the street from the Essentials Closet/UCC, and conduct a diaper drive annually to support the Essentials Closet.

The closet is located at the Waterville United Church of Christ, 7 Eustis Parkway.

It is open the last two weeks of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, and 9-11 a.m. Fridays.

For more information, visit watervilleucc.org.

